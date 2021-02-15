ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park are closed starting Monday to help protect raptors that are nesting. Park officials closed Lumpy Ridge and the Loch Vale areas now through July 31.
Officials say the closure came earlier this year due to high nesting activity last year.
Cathedral Wall is part of a new closure this year. Other sites within these areas which are off limits include Checkerboard Rock, Lightning Rock, Batman Rock and The Parish.
If the birds of prey feel threatened by humans they will either act aggressively, such as divebombing, or they will leave the nest. Park officials ask that any human activity near the nest be reported to ROMO_information@nps.gov.
