GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Valentine’s Day 2021 marked the 30 year anniversary of an annual tradition at Loveland Ski Area. The Mountaintop Matrimony, one of the area’s most popular events, usually draws about 100 couples every year on Valentine’s Day.
But this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, 30 couples participated in the noon ceremony, with 7 of those couples getting married and 23 couples renewing their vows at Forest Meadow.
To help with social distancing, large hearts were painted in the snow 12 feet apart and each couple remained in their designated heart for the ceremony.
By Lisa Kohlbrenner