The intense cold continues in eastern Colorado, but relief is on the way. Once again, we have Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories for the eastern plains as the wind chill could reach -25 to -40 below through Tuesday morning.
Denver officially hit -16 on Monday morning, tying for 18th place for coldest February history. This was also our coldest temperature in five years.
We did see a major jump in high temperatures. We only hit 1 degree on Sunday, we managed to climb to 18 degrees on Monday.
Even warmer temperatures arrive on Tuesday, we should get above freezing! A little light snow is possible in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the bigger thaw out begins on Thursday after those snow chances clear.
The high country is in for more snow as well. The northwest and southwest mountain could see another 5 to 10 inches of snow through Tuesday.
Warmer and drier conditions arrive for eastern Colorado by Thursday, and by Friday we could be close to 50 once again.