DENVER (CBS4)– In Colorado, more people continue to receive the COVID vaccine. Earlier this month, eligibility was opened to those K-12 teachers, school and child care staff and those 65 and older.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is among those who have received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This is his experience as told by him.

It was at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver where I had received my first vaccination, but one isn’t enough. Having qualified due to age, I was back for another dose.

“Ok, so this is it, the moment that so many people wait so long for,” I said out loud to myself.

Yes, COVID vaccination number two.

“Any questions?” I was asked.

“No, I’m ready,” I said, the nurse then wanted to know, “Which arm are we going to?”

Being right-handed, I opted for my left arm. I was receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The same kind as my first injection.

“A little poke… going to see if you need a Band-aid, ” the nurse said.

It didn’t hurt, but what comes next?

She told me, “Some people are feeling it the night of, some people are feeling it in the morning when they wake up.”

Whatever I feel, it is sure to be a better alternative to ending up on a ventilator or worse. The vaccine is seen as the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

But when Alice Kaderlan got her second dose of Moderna, “The next morning I woke up and I had a fever of more than 100 and I had a bad headache and I just didn’t feel well.”

She didn’t feel well for 48 hours. Other symptoms can include chills and fatigue.

But with two injections now in my arm, I asked Dr. Jennifer Davis of SCL Health, “Now that I have gotten both doses after a couple weeks, am I in the clear am I free to do what I want?”

She replied, “I wish I could say that you are, but vaccines that we have now are only said to be 95% effective.”

Those who receive both doses of the vaccine are still being asked to wear masks and social distance. Whether they can still spread COVID-19 to others Dr. Davis said, is still uncertain.

For now, I have a slight sore arm and will keep moving it around. If I get any of the other symptoms I have been advised not to take ibuprofen because it could blunt the immune response, better to use acetaminophen like Tylenol.