DENVER (CBS4) – As the creative community struggles through the pandemic and economic recession, Arts Through It All is an effort to galvanize support for buying art.
"We asked artists to reflect on the last year, and kind of show us the state of their heart," said FORGE, artist, activist, and co-owner of Artaos Gallery.
“We asked artists to reflect on the last year, and kind of show us the state of their heart,” said FORGE, artist, activist, and co-owner of Artaos Gallery.
Matters of the Heart, featuring Cynthia Berg, officials opens on Sunday, February 14th and runs through Friday, March 5th. The Gallery is open in a limited capacity during COVID, and reservations are required.
“The artists in the Denver community have really struggled over the last year with COVID, and we are trying to provide the safest opportunity for them to show their work,” FORGE said.
LINK: Arts Through It All
There are three main ways you can support the creative community during these difficult times:
–GIVE – make a donation
–ENGAGE – safely experience arts & culture
–SHOP – buy from local artists, museums, and cultural organizations.