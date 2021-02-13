DENVER (CBS4) – Health care groups aimed to inoculate thousands of Coloradans on Saturday. Kaiser Permanente and Centura Health both held mass vaccine events all around the state.
Kaiser Permanente inoculated educators, childcare workers and seniors 70 years and older at several locations. They will host more events on Sunday.RELATED: Ten Days After Hiker Josh Hall Disappeared, Family 'Desperate' To Find Him
They say they plan to vaccinated more than 50,000 pre-K-12 grade teachers and childcare workers over a three-week period. They have a goal to vaccine more than 6,000 Coloradans 70 years and older this weekend.
Centura Health hosted the first day of a two-day vaccine drive-thru clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Officials say they vaccinated more than 2,300 people; more than 268 people per hour.RELATED: COVID In Aurora: Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic At Church Helps Sooth Uncertainties
However, bitter cold weather forced organizers to reschedule Sunday’s event to Feb. 20. Those who had an appointment for Sunday “will automatically be invited to receive their first dose on Feb. 20 at their originally scheduled time.
They aim to administer 5,000 doses to Coloradans 70 and older.MORE: Neguse, DeGette React To Senate Verdict After Serving As Impeachment Managers
RELATED: Even With King Soopers, Walmart Added To Vaccine List, It’s Still Tough To Get An Appointment