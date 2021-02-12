DENVER (CBS4) – A man who police say kidnapped a 12-year-old girl has been extradited from Denver to California. Investigators say Nathan Larson, 40, traveled to California in mid-December from his home in Virginia and abducted the girl whom he had met online.
Larson and the girl then boarded a flight from Fresno, California, that was bound for Washington D.C. Investigators say Larson made the girl wear a wig to avoid being seen and to act like she had a disability and couldn't speak so no one would talk to her.
Larson and the girl were stopped during a layover at Denver International Airport and he was arrested by authorities. The girl was rescued with no injuries and returned to her family.
Larson now faces several federal charges, including kidnapping and receiving and distributing child pornography.
Authorities say Laron has “a deeply disturbing background” which includes criminal activity in Colorado and is known to have run a website which encourages pedophilia. Authorities believe Larson groomed the girl to send him inappropriate images of herself.