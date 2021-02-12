(CBS4) — The message throughout this pandemic has been stay home, and many of us have canceled or rescheduled travel plans to be safe. With many still feeling cautious about flying and other commercial options during this time, more people are turning to road trips.
According to AAA, 84% of Coloradans who said if they are traveling this year, they’ll do so in their own car. AAA says road tripping is a great alternative because you can feel more in control of your health.
The shift means some good news for Colorado’s economy. Many are opting to maybe explore new parts of our state they would not necessarily have visited otherwise. Others plan to check out the great parks we have here.
According to the survey, a lot of people say they’ll feel much more comfortable broadening their travel once they get both doses of the vaccine.