BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder need the public’s help finding Michele Jongresso, who was last seen Feb. 5. She suffers from a medical condition that can sometimes cause her to become disoriented from her surroundings.
Boulder police say her family is worried about her. Michele is 56 years old, 5-foot-6, 165 pounds and was last seen driving a red Ford Focus with Colorado license plates 986 MDD.
Anyone who sees Michele is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-3333. Anyone who may have any other information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. McNalley at 303-441-3482.