FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Fort Morgan will soon be adding additional protections to its water supply. Its water department will be protected by a specialized operational technology cybersecurity system.
The move is to protect against malicious hacks like the one in Florida where a hacker tried to poison the water supply with lye.
Fort Morgan will install Binary Armor which already protects its electric utilities. The system has been tested and validated by the U.S. Department of Defense.