COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Suncor says you may see flames at the Commerce City refinery this week, as it works to repair a leak in refining process equipment. The leak was detected Wednesday morning, and the equipment was shutdown.
“As part of our response plan, refinery alarms were sounded,” officials stated. “All workers were accounted for and there were no injuries.”RELATED: Happy 13th Birthday, 'Blucifer'!
The company says there have been no air permit violations but you may continue to see flames coming from equipment stacks.
“We are taking this situation seriously. We’re making plans for the repair and will conduct an investigation to determine cause of the leak,” officials stated.RELATED: Train And Semi Truck Collide In Ault, Crude Oil Spills
If you have questions or concerns, you can contact commercecityrefinery@suncor.com.
MORE: Denver Weather: Frigid Colorado Weekend Ahead With Snow Likely In Metro Area