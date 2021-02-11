We are heading into a very cold weekend in Colorado. We’ve been chilly all week, but it’s about to get very frigid around here.
Temperatures will stay in the low single digits for the eastern plains, with wind chills well below zero all weekend. We have a Wind Chill Advisory for northeastern Colorado through Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Denver area will stay in the low 20s and upper teens. We'll feel much colder with the wind chill. The high country will cool a little, but west of the foothills won't get the impact of this Arctic blast of cold.
We will get more snow in Colorado as well! Our northern mountains will see quite the pile up through Saturday night. Rabbit Ears Pass could see 10-18 inches of snow.
The mercury plummets on Sunday for eastern Colorado with highs in the mid single digits. We are looking at 7 degrees here in Denver, which would be the coldest high temperatures in Denver history on Valentine's Day. We'll also see snow starting Saturday night and lasting through the day on Sunday. We may actually get some accumulation, with 3 to 6 inches possible. These numbers could change, but we are in for a nice shot of snow.
We start to thaw out by the middle of next week, with highs finally climbing back above freezing.