By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers and City Market locations in Colorado are getting more coronavirus vaccines thanks to a federal partnership. The stores owned by parent company Kroger hope to get more people vaccinated through the expanded program.

King Soopers pharmacies are getting more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. There are 147 King Soopers and City Market pharmacies across Colorado.

Right now in Colorado, health care workers, those 65 years and up, K-12 education and child care workers are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, along with select state government officials can also make an appointment.

Reservations are required and those interested are asked to reserve a time slot online at www.kingsoopers.com/covidvaccine or www.citymarket.com/covidvaccine.

