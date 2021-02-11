DENVER (CBS4) — The 2021 Five Points Jazz Festival is being delayed, due to “a combination of health concerns and economic uncertainty.” The event is traditionally held in May, but organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing them to put off in-person performances.
"The most recent in-person Five Points Jazz Festival hosted more than 100,000, and we already know that type of in-person event can't take place," said Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs at Denver Arts & Venues.
"Right now the uncertainty of timelines for recovery make planning for events of this scale really difficult," stated executive director Ginger White.
Denver Arts & Venues has produced the event in conjunction with businesses and organizations in the Five Points neighborhood for more than a dozen years. Last year’s event went online to showcase local bands and entertainers. It’s not clear if they will do something similar this year.
Officials with the Five Points Jazz Festival committee said they look forward to working with Denver Arts & Venues and "exploring ways to celebrate the cultural legacy of Five Points safely and collaboratively."
The event has not yet been rescheduled.