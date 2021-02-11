CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Colorado News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are searching for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was found on Thursday afternoon. They are asking for the public’s help.

Authorities said the small boy is about 2 years old. They said he was found at 2:30 p.m.in the 1800 block of North Billings Street. That’s just east of Interstate 225 and a few blocks north of Colfax Avenue.

“We are actively searching for his parents,” Aurora police said in a tweet.

MORE: Train And Semi Truck Collide In Ault, Crude Oil Spills

Anyone who knows who the boy is or where his parents are is asked to call 911.

Jesse Sarles