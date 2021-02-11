AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are searching for the parents or guardian of a toddler who was found on Thursday afternoon. They are asking for the public’s help.
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS YOUNG CHILD??RELATED: Littleton HOA Asks Couple To Remove BLM Flag
This little boy, who is appx 2 years old, was found in the 1800blk of N. Billings around 2:30p.
We are actively searching for his parents.
If you recognize this small child, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/wuVC0BRmtfRELATED: Reality TV Star 'Blown Away' By Murder-For-Hire Arrest of Lawyer Jennifer Emmi
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) February 11, 2021
Authorities said the small boy is about 2 years old. They said he was found at 2:30 p.m.in the 1800 block of North Billings Street. That’s just east of Interstate 225 and a few blocks north of Colfax Avenue.
“We are actively searching for his parents,” Aurora police said in a tweet.MORE: Train And Semi Truck Collide In Ault, Crude Oil Spills
Anyone who knows who the boy is or where his parents are is asked to call 911.