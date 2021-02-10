DENVER (CBS4) — Actor and comedian Jim Belushi visited Denver recently to check out a marijuana dispensary. Belushi got a tour of The Green Solution’s location on Grape Street on Feb. 4.
Belushi checked out the retail side of the dispensary and its grow operation.RELATED: Colorado's Annual Marijuana Sales Revenue Tops $2 Billion For First Time
Belushi, 66, has his own grow operation in Oregon, called Belushi’s Farm, and has three signature brands of cannabis.
In 2020, marijuana sales in Colorado topped $2 billion for the first time since recreational marijuana hit the market in 2014.
On Tuesday, Belushi tweeted about his support for legal marijuana.
The human ignorance of making a plant (and I can’t over state this) A PLANT illegal…
— Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) February 9, 2021