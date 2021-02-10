AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – U.S. Rep. Jason Crow representing Colorado’s 6th District will host two Black History Month virtual town halls this month. Crow says the goal is to talk about various issues like COVID-19 to criminal justice reform which impacts the Black community.
The first town hall will specifically cover how the pandemic has affected small businesses. It will be on Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in joining can register online.
The second town hall will address racial, education, and environmental equity, criminal justice reform, and accountability. Registration is open for the conversation planned for Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.