ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A.J. Bouye’s days in Denver are officially over. The Broncos released Bouye on Wednesday after he appeared in just seven games for the team in 2020.
Injuries and a suspension limited Bouye during his only season in Denver. He suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the Titans that landed him on injured reserve until Week 7. He then suffered a concussion against the Chargers in Week 8 that kept him out the following week.RELATED: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview: 'Should Be A Little Closer To A U.S. Open,' Says CBS Sports' Frank Nobilo
Finally, with two games remaining in the season, Bouye was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.RELATED: Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The World
The Broncos had hoped Bouye would return to his 2017 All-Pro level but he recorded just six passes defensed and 23 tackles on the season without a single interception. The Broncos obtained Bouye in March of last year in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that cost the Broncos a 4th round draft pick.MORE: Think The Broncos Could Win Super Bowl In 2022? A Bet Could Pay Off Handsomely
Wednesday’s move saves the Broncos about $11.7 million in salary cap space.