ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A.J. Bouye’s days in Denver are officially over. The Broncos released Bouye on Wednesday after he appeared in just seven games for the team in 2020.

Injuries and a suspension limited Bouye during his only season in Denver. He suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the Titans that landed him on injured reserve until Week 7. He then suffered a concussion against the Chargers in Week 8 that kept him out the following week.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: A.J. Bouye #21 of the Denver Broncos breaks up a pass intended for A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on September 14, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Finally, with two games remaining in the season, Bouye was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Broncos had hoped Bouye would return to his 2017 All-Pro level but he recorded just six passes defensed and 23 tackles on the season without a single interception. The Broncos obtained Bouye in March of last year in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that cost the Broncos a 4th round draft pick.

Wednesday’s move saves the Broncos about $11.7 million in salary cap space.