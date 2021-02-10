DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis hopes to have 80-90% of people age 70 and older fully vaccinated against the coronavirus within the next month. He also believes everyone ages 65-69 will receive their first dose in the same timeframe.
Polis talked about the COVID vaccine rollout in Colorado during a news conference on Tuesday. He said limiting vaccines to those 70 and older will only cause more harm than good.
“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t create a bottleneck that kept the vaccines on shelves when there are folks 65 and older ready to receive it,” said Polis.
Polis announced Colorado will receive an additional 9,000 doses per week for the next three weeks. He also stressed the importance of rapid turnaround rates, making sure that every dose that comes into the state is used within 3 days.