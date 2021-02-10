SAGUACHE, Colo. (CBS4) — A forensic artist completed new facial reconstruction images of a man only known as ‘John Doe,’ whose body was discovered off Colorado State Highway 114 in Saguache County nearly 19 years ago.
"We are hoping the updated digital reconstruction images will result in new information that will lead to the identification of this individual and to help solve this case," said Colorado Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Chris Schaefer.
The victim was found wrapped in a blanket or quilt on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2002. He was dressed in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.
If you have any information on this case or believe you may know the victim, please contact the CBI at 719-647-5999 or the SCSO at 719-655-2525.