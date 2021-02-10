(CBS4)- Tom Brady had barely finished raising the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night when the focus for sportsbooks shifted to 2022 and who might be raising the trophy at So-Fi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI. For Broncos fans, the odds, depending on how you look at it, are in your favor.

According to BetMGM, the Broncos are being given the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in 2022 at +6600 or a 1.19% win probability. They’re being given the same odds as the Atlanta Falcons (4-12), Washington Football Team (7-9) and New York Giants (6-10) in that respect and are just ahead of the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals who are all +8000. Basically, the sportsbooks have pegged the Broncos as among the teams least likely to challenge for a title next season.

One can view that as bad news, the Broncos aren’t expected to do much next season, or as an opportunity. If a fan were to place a $100 wager on the Broncos at the current odds and the team were to go on to win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next year, the potential payout would be $6,600. Not a bad payday.

While the Broncos have among the worst win probability in the league, two of their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, are seen as having the best probability of winning the big game next year. The Chiefs lead the pack at +600 ($100 to win $600) while the Chargers are ninth-best at +3000 ($100 to win $3,000).

With sports betting legal in the state of Colorado as of May of last year, Broncos fans looking to place a wager on the team can do so.