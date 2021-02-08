COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man has been arrested for suspicion of murder after he allegedly shot and killed a burglary suspect early Monday. Commerce City police officers rushed to the area of 10700 Belle Creek Boulevard just before 5 a.m. on reports of a burglary and shots fired.
When officers arrived at the Haraf Foods Market, they found a vehicle that had crashed into several other vehicles nearby. Officers also discovered a Hispanic male burglary suspect inside the vehicle who had died from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the multiple males were involved in burglarizing the food market when an adult male, later identified as William Paul Schuette, opened fire on the suspects. Schuette, 20, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.
Two other burglary suspects ran from the area. Officers searched the area and found one juvenile male who has been detailed for questioning.
The Belle Creek Charter School has switched from in-person learning to a fully remote schedule due to the burglary and shooting investigation.
The shooting victim in the case has not been identified. Police have not released a suspect description for the other burglary suspects.