By Audra Streetman
Highlands Ranch News

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash involving seven vehicles on Monday evening. Troopers say the collision happened around 4:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of C-470 near Lucent Boulevard.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash. CSP reports no one was seriously hurt.

Several lanes remained closed until about 6 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

