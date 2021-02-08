HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash involving seven vehicles on Monday evening. Troopers say the collision happened around 4:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of C-470 near Lucent Boulevard.
All lanes of C4 70 are open
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 9, 2021
It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash. CSP reports no one was seriously hurt.
Several lanes remained closed until about 6 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.