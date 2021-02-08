DENVER (CBS4)– Cardiologists say more patients are experiencing heart issues after coming down with coronavirus.
Dr. Sam Mehta, cardiologist and Denver Heart director, said anywhere from 2-8 weeks after catching COVID, patients say their heart feels like it's racing or out of rhythm, or that they can't catch their breath.
"COVID in itself can make our blood vessels more likely to clot, so the incidents of heart attack, strokes and clots in our veins have gone up," said Mehta, "COVID can also cause inflammation of the heart muscle, which can cause both pain and weakness of the heart muscle."
Mehta said that children are less likely to experience these symptoms, however if their COVID symptoms were severe, they might have issues as well.
As for people suffering heart complications later in life, Mehta said because doctors have only been able to track symptoms for a year, they just don’t know.