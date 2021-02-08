BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fake Xanax and Oxycodone pills currently being circulated in Boulder County may contain Fentanyl, investigators warned.
“Boulder County Public Health was notified on Thursday, Feb. 4 of street drugs tainted with fentanyl in Boulder County. They are Xanax and Oxycodone 30 mg pills that are currently being circulated in the community, most probably from Mexico,” officials said.RELATED: DIA: 2020 Dropped Passenger Traffic Volume By Half
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, and significantly increases the risk of death from accidental overdose.RELATED: Parking At A Meter In Denver? Use The 'Pay By Phone' App
“Anyone who may use street drugs, or knows someone who does, should keep Naloxone (an overdose reversal drug) with them at all times,” said Trina Faatz of the Boulder County Substance Use Advisory Group. “And, if possible, avoid using alone, or inform someone that they will be using.”
Signs of overdose include:MORE: 'Reemploy Colorado' Initiative To Help Unemployed Get Back Into Workforce
- Not responsive to sound or pain
- Not breathing
- Blue lips or fingertips
- Loud gurgling sounds
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of a drug overdose from opiates, including heroin and prescription opiates, such as Percocet or Oxycontin. Overdose prevention kits are available from Boulder County Public Health as well as some local pharmacies, without a prescription. Visit BoulderCountyNarcan.org for a map of pharmacies that carry it.