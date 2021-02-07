(CBS4) – Authorities have lifted evacuations for homes near Cherry Creek State Park after a brush fire started late Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts were making “suppression difficult and dangerous with embers getting into trees and causing branches to fall,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.
Around 7 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue reported the fire was growing to the northwest. Crews say no homes were damaged but the fire did reach a fence to a nearby a neighborhood.
Firefighters are working on laying a wet line on and next to a concrete trail within the park to help stop the fire from growing further to the northwest. pic.twitter.com/rt0V4A5opq
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 8, 2021
Crews expect to battle the fire throughout the night. So far there is no word on how the wildfire started and how far it has spread.