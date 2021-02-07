BREAKING NEWSBrush fire forces evacuations for homes around Cherry Creek State Park
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Authorities have lifted evacuations for homes near Cherry Creek State Park after a brush fire started late Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts were making “suppression difficult and dangerous with embers getting into trees and causing branches to fall,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.

Around 7 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue reported the fire was growing to the northwest. Crews say no homes were damaged but the fire did reach a fence to a nearby a neighborhood.

Crews expect to battle the fire throughout the night. So far there is no word on how the wildfire started and how far it has spread.

 

