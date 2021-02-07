FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrested a man they believe assaulted and killed a woman late Saturday night. Stephen McNeil, 20, was taken into custody Sunday at noon without incident.
Investigators first responded to a parking lot for a report of an unconscious woman on East Drake Road. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Investigators say the victim knew McNeil, but didn’t offer any further details about their relationship.
McNeil faces charges of first degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protection order and violations of bail bond conditions.
A search of online criminal records shows McNeil bonded out of jail Jan. 22nd following an appearance in a Larimer County court. McNeil was advised of criminal charges as a result of investigations into two incidents – a Jan. 7th criminal mischief and a felony assault and harassment from Dec. 19th. The assault is classified as a strangulation.
A mandatory protection order was granted by the judge in both cases. Details about the victim who was being protected were not available.
“This heinous act of violence took a woman’s life and forever changed the lives of her loved ones. We will continue working diligently to support her family and seek justice,” said Investigations Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Corporal Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or http://www.stopcriminals.org.