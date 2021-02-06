CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – Long before he retired, everyone knew Peyton Manning would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Like the quarterback greats before him, the voting process was more a formality than anything else.

Many stories have been told of the times when legendary quarterbacks like John Elway, Joe Montana and Brett Favre were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While some players are debated upon for hours on end, it took the committee mere seconds to vote in Elway, Favre and other greats.

"We will keep your legacy alive forever — not only as the player you were, the leader you were, the teammate you were, but frankly as the man that you were." The moment Peyton Manning became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The process was no different for Manning.

Manning began his career as the first-overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft. He would then lead the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs in 11 of the next 13 seasons. Manning is still the only quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards or more in 11 of his first 13 NFL seasons. Manning led the Colts to two Super Bowls and won one.

Manning missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury and was released by the Colts at the end of the season. Manning was heavily pursued as a free agent, but the Denver Broncos would win out.

Over the next four years, the Broncos won at least 12 games in each season and made the playoffs every year. In 2013 and 2015, Manning led Denver to a Super Bowl in 2015, including winning the club’s third world championship.

Manning retired as a seven-time first-team All-Pro, 5-time MVP, Super Bowl XLI MVP, and 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

At the time of his retirement, Manning’s 539 career touchdown passes and 71,940 passing yards were the most in NFL history. He still holds the Broncos’ single-season record for most passing yards and ranks second in franchise history in career passing yards.

Manning is one of only four quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises to a Super Bowl. He is the only quarterback to win a title with two different teams.

Peyton's son Marshall. Hall of Fame time

Manning is the third first-ballot Hall of Famer in Broncos history, joining John Elway and Champ Bailey.