'The Sheriff' Peyton Manning Gets Into The Hall Of Fame On His First TryLong before he retired, everyone knew Peyton Manning would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Former Bronco John Lynch Finally Makes It To The HallAfter being named a finalist for eight consecutive years, Lynch can now call himself a Hall of Famer.

Sports Betting 'Cash At Counter' Location Opens In Downtown DenverAs sports betting in Colorado grows past a billion-dollar industry, a physical location has popped up helping betters much closer than the mountain gaming casinos.

Colorado State University Pueblo Football Players Beat Long Odds To Play In Super Bowl 55The college with the most players playing in the game from Colorado will be from Division II power Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves. Ryan Jensen is the starting center for the Buccaneers and Mike Pennel is a reserve defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LV Picks: Chiefs Or Bucs 'Probably Going To Cover The Point Spread,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White takes a look at the action surrounding Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson Top Hall Of Fame CandidatesPeyton Manning and Charles Woodson, two of the most dominant players at their positions in the NFL from 1998 until 2016, are among 4 first-year-eligible finalists.