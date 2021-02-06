CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – The wait is finally over for John Lynch. After being named a finalist for eight consecutive years, Lynch can now call himself a Hall of Famer.
“I’m so thankful to everybody in Denver who supported us.” @ProFootballHOF S @JohnLynch49ers has a message for ya, #BroncosCountry! pic.twitter.com/NrJnrli1Ng
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 7, 2021
Over his 15-year-long career in the NFL, Lynch was named to the Pro Bowl nine times, including four as a Denver Bronco.
After spending eleven years and winning a Super Bowl as a Tampa Bay Bucanneer, Lynch joined the Broncos in 2004 and immediately became a key leader on defense. Lynch twice led the Broncos to the postseason, and in 2005 helped the club reach the AFC Championship game.
Lynch is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All Pro.. The former free safety was selected to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2016. He is also in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.
BREAKING: @JohnLynch49ers has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Buccaneers | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/dv0abw5LCQ
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2021
Lynch is currently serving as the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers. In 2019, the Pro Football Writers of America voted him Executive of the Year.