BRONCOS UPDATEFormer Broncos Peyton Manning & John Lynch elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, John Lynch

CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – The wait is finally over for John Lynch. After being named a finalist for eight consecutive years, Lynch can now call himself a Hall of Famer.

Over his 15-year-long career in the NFL, Lynch was named to the Pro Bowl nine times, including four as a Denver Bronco.

John Lynch on Oct. 24, 2016 in Denver standing next to his Broncos Ring of Fame statue (credit: CBS)

After spending eleven years and winning a Super Bowl as a Tampa Bay Bucanneer, Lynch joined the Broncos in 2004 and immediately became a key leader on defense. Lynch twice led the Broncos to the postseason, and in 2005 helped the club reach the AFC Championship game.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

Lynch is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All Pro.. The former free safety was selected to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2016. He is also in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.

Lynch is currently serving as the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers. In 2019, the Pro Football Writers of America voted him Executive of the Year.

Romi Bean