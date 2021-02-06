DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis stopped at two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturday as a sign of solidarity. At a vaccination clinic at Saint Cajetan Catholic Church, nearly 500 Coloradans who are 70 years and older were inoculated with help from National Jewish Health and a coalition of Latina leaders.
“My administration is laser-focused on making sure the vaccine is quickly and equitably distributed which is why we are getting out in the community, working with community-based groups to reduce hesitancy, meeting people where they are at, and working hard to get more shots into more arms,” said Polis.
Event organizers set out with a goal to vaccinate 1,000 older Latinos during the three-day-long clinic.
Some young Latino students, in high school and college, helped schedule appointments and create a bilingual scheduling system to better bridge the language gaps.
“When we saw a gap, and our community being underserved, we organized to ensure that our elders had access to the vaccine in their neighborhood and in their language,” said Angela Cobian. “There is no way that this effort could be successful without their work and it’s an incredible demonstration of solidarity and resilience from a community that is often overlooked.”