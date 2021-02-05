DENVER (CBS4)– Betting on the Super Bowl is nothing new, but this year marks the first time it can be done legally in Colorado other than socially. Sports betting began last May with tax revenue going mainly for water projects.

The teams are set, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by quarterback Tom Brady and the Kansas City Chief with Patrick Mahomes. With the bets taken on just about everything.

Johnny Avello with Draft Kings says you can wager on most anything, “The coin toss even, before that we have a prop with the national anthem.”

That’s if any scoring drive will take less time than it took for the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. The wagers can be done in person at Colorado casinos where offered or online.

The wagering companies are flooding the airwaves and internet with commercials placing their bets the Super Bowl will draw Coloradoans into their tent.

Their incentives are large, up to a $1,000 free but be sure to read the fine print.

Lou, who asked that his last name not be used, knows the appeal and risks.

He told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “It wasn’t so much that I would win it was about I never kept the money and I would always gamble it until it was all gone.”

He finally quit and now helps counsel gambling addicts for Gamblers Anonymous.

“I gambled until the law stopped me,” he said.

It may look like fun, but can lead to trouble, even when placing what you may think are sure bets.