DENVER (CBS4) – A little thing like a pandemic couldn’t stop a favorite Super Bowl tradition, the Denver International Airport “Puppy Bowl.” But for the sixth annual event, the stadium was set up at the Dumb Friends League Leslie A. Malone Center on South Quebec Street. Usually the puppies romp at the airport, bringing smiles to travelers.

Six Australian shepherd mix puppies took to the gridiron. The four boys and two girls are from the same litter. They raced around playing until they wore themselves out and ended up in a big puppy pile for a nap.

Puppy bowl? More like sleepy bowl! We’re in nap time halftime at the #DENPuppyBowl at @DDFL

If sleeping puppies is what your week needs, tune in here: https://t.co/YYpoxYkLhP pic.twitter.com/FdfHkSPwNZ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 5, 2021

The Dumb Friends League said the bowl is a great way to educate people about its mission.

“We are always excited to partner with Denver International Airport for the annual DEN Puppy Bowl. Events like this are not only fun and adorable, but they help raise awareness of the programs and services offered at the Dumb Friends League,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, President and CEO of the Dumb Friends League, in a news release.

The airport said the event is really just about puppies doing puppy things which we all need this year.

“This year’s DEN Puppy Bowl may have been a little different since we weren’t able to be there in person, but the nose-to-nose action was just as cute virtually,” DEN CEO Kim Day said that release. The event continues to be one of my favorites because at the end of the day, the Dumb Friends League puppies are on their way to finding their forever homes.”

Watch the entire event below (on replay):

Those puppy siblings will be available for adoption Saturday, You can visit ddfl.org or call (303) 751-5772 if you’re interested.