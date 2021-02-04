STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The iconic Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs has never been cancelled. Not even the 1918 Spanish Flu could shut it down, so in its 108th year, organizers were determined to see it continue in some capacity.

“We’re the oldest carnival of its kind west of the Mississippi,” said Candice Banester, Executive Director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

Banester has already helped out with some tailored events leading up to the weekend. She’s one of several people representing this year’s unique Grand Marshall – the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

The decision to name a business was a first, made by the Winter Mountain Club, the organization that started the carnival.

“They called and said you know this is a very different year, we usually select a person for this but in this strange year we really think it would be great to honor the museum and really focus on the heritage this year,” said Banester.

Many of the traditional events have been cancelled but the sports club wanted to find a way to honor the extensive history of the carnival through virtual events, and smaller, physically distant activities.

The museum was the perfect choice to help run the show.

“We have so much to feature not only here within the exhibits here at the museum, telling the story of the Winter Carnival, and telling the story of Carl Howelsen and the Winter Sports Club, but also the Olympic history.

From museum tours to virtual movie showings and historic interviews, Banester almost has too much material.

“We have film footage from the 1920’s and 1940’s carnivals. We have interviews with the original light up man and his son, we just have so much to share!”

The adjusted events kicked off Wednesday with ski jumping and snow sculptures and will conclude Saturday with a special “view-from-home” fireworks display over Howelsen Hill.

On Sunday, with a reservation, anyone who wants to will be able to ski for free at Howelsen Hill.

