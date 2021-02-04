BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Five teams of rescuers searched through the night for a hiker reported missing Wednesday evening. Officials say rescuers deployed on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles — and covered a large area of terrain. But the 27-year-old man from Arvada is still missing.
A little after 6 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center was notified that the man was overdue from a hiking trip. It’s believed he went hiking at about 9:30 a.m. His vehicle was found at the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland and a cell phone ping put his phone near the Continental Divide trail around noon.
Members from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group began to search for the missing party but say the weather conditions have been “unfavorable” due to high winds.
Officials said the search would continue on Thursday.