DENVER (CBS4)– For several weeks, the focus around COVID vaccines has been on mass distribution sites, getting them up and running across the Denver metro area. While this has been happening, smaller, more acute clinics have been operating on a location-by-location basis.

Denver’s Department of Health and Environment has set up several vaccine outreach teams to help distribute doses to more vulnerable populations.

“It’s great to have them come here because so many people that can’t get around and people 70 and over ,lot of them are not moveable, you know, I guess I’m one of the lucky ones,” Rese Jenkins Jr. said.

Jenkins lives at the Barney Ford apartments in downtown Denver. That building, according to Stella Madrid with Denver’s Housing authority, is reserved for older adults and those with disabilities.

Both are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 but often have limited access to the vaccine.

“There are so many barriers, barriers around transportation and barriers around being physically disabled or limited mobility, much less cost factors that would have our residents leaving their apartments to go to another location,” Madrid said.

Instead, they’ve found a way to ensure everyone is protected without ever having to step outside.

Partnering with Denver Health to get the vaccine and thanks to 700 Denver Firefighters now trained to administer the shots, they can get it into their communities.

“Our firefighters have the ability to go to these satellite locations whenever we have the vaccine available to help get these people the inoculation they need,” Denver Fire Cpt. Greg Pixley said.

Already they have visited more than a dozen Denver Housing Authority locations where residents may have otherwise missed out.

“A number of them were concerned because there were difficulties getting appointments with their providers and other instances if they did not know how to register,” Madrid said.

Their concerns were wiped away with one poke in the arm.

“Oh, I am happy I got it,“ said 89-year-old Etta Munroe.

“I think it’s a godsend to come and give these people shots,” Jenkins said.

At the end of the clinic on Thursday morning, those involved in the partnership expected to vaccinate roughly 400 residents.