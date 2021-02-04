DENVER (CBS4)– A collaboration between Snarf’s Sandwiches and Colorado’s very own Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is fighting hunger in our state. From now until March 31, all you have to do is buy “The Rateliff,” and 25% of sales will go directly to Hunger Free Colorado and Fill The Void.
The Rateliff is a custom sandwich named after singer-songwriter and Snarf’s fan Nathaniel Rateliff. It’s made with with turkey, Swiss cheese, extra bacon, all toppings and extra giardiniera peppers.
“Nathaniel and his band The Night Sweats have been fans of Snarf’s for years, and we’re big fans of theirs,” says Helen Wood, Director of Marketing for Snarf’s. “It was a natural partnership for us to get together and do something for the community.”
All you have to do to help the campaign is buy the custom sandwich at any Snarf’s location. A special limited-edition t-shirt is also available for purchase through March 31st. 100% of proceeds from the t-shirt sales also help in the fight against hunger.