ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are looking for a man and woman who successfully stole a Mercedes from the driveway of its Adams County residence Tuesday morning after a confrontation with the car’s owner.

The vehicle, a silver 2009 Mercedes C300, was taken from the 1700 block of W. 74th Way at 7:33 a.m.

As described by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a Hispanic female exited a vehicle in the street and walked up the driveway.

The Mercedes owners saw the woman get into the driver’s seat. One went outside to confront her.

Investigators state the female suspect fired a shot from a black handgun into the ground in the direction of the car owner and then drove away. There was no physical contact between the two and there were no injuries reported.

The female suspect was said to be average height and weight and wearing a red zip-up hoodie, gray cropped pants, black tank top, and a large silver necklace. The handgun was believed to be a 9mm.

There was a male driver of a black Volvo XC60 that brought the female to the scene, but witnesses were unable to provide a description of him.

The residence the car was stolen from is just northwest of U.S. 36 and Pecos Street, so the thieves had quick access to high-speed roadways for their escape.

The crime has been classified a carjacking by ACSO.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).