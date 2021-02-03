BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– If you’ve always wanted to have a miniature goat as a pet and you live in Brighton, now’s your chance! The city council approved a new 2-year pilot program for the goats.
You better act fast because the City of Brighton is only offering 10 permits for the miniature goat program. No more than 2 goats would be allowed per property and the goats would be considered pets. They must have rabies vaccinations and be subject to periodic inspections by community services officers.
Interested residents can apply through Feb. 28. A lottery drawing is planned for March 2.