DENVER (CBS4)– The National Lacrosse League is cancelling its 2021 season due to uncertainties arising from the ongoing pandemic. The league will now look to start a traditional season later this year in the fall.
“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot. We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said.
The Colorado Mammoth and the rest of the league explored all options including a one-site, tournament style season. But in an effort to keep players, staff, and fans as safe as possible, the best option was cancelling.
While the exact start date of a full season will be announced at a later date, it is expected to start in November.
The Colorado Mammoth finished in second place in the NLL’s West Division in the 2019-2020 season.