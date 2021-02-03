(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they received 4,943 bear reports in 2020 which is down by about 400 from 2019.
More than 1,660 reports involved trash cans; more than 600 reports involved other attractants; and officers say they had 43 reports of intentionally feeding bears.
CPW released the video below showing a timelapse of reports throughout the year.
CPW says if Coloradans want to keep bears safe, they should secure their trash cans and not set out birdfeeders between March and November.