CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they received 4,943 bear reports in 2020 which is down by about 400 from 2019.

More than 1,660 reports involved trash cans; more than 600 reports involved other attractants; and officers say they had 43 reports of intentionally feeding bears.

(courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW released the video below showing a timelapse of reports throughout the year.

CPW says if Coloradans want to keep bears safe, they should secure their trash cans and not set out birdfeeders between March and November.

Danielle Chavira