DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is preparing to ship coronavirus vaccine doses directly to pharmacies. Gov. Jared Polis said in a news conference on Tuesday the state is getting another shipment of 5,000 to 10,000 doses from the federal government.
Polis says the doses will go out next week.
“That will be going directly to pharmacies in Colorado, 50 pharmacies. We also as a state have worked with pharmacies, CVS, Safeway, Walgreens. They’re not as big as these big sites are even in the aggregate. They’re not as much as what our hospitals and community health clinics are doing but they are important,” Polis said.
He adds the state is working with churches and organizations to reach underserved and rural communities with community clinics.
RELATED: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information
“These community clinics are generally not advertised and promoted ahead of time because the goal is to serve people in the community, and nobody’s ever turned away,” he said.
Polis says half of the 588,000 Coloradans 70 years and older have received a vaccine so far. Coloradans ages 65-69 will be allowed to get their vaccine starting Feb. 8.