AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting this summer in Aurora. Dontavious Hetzel, 28, and Master Titus Uriah Martin, 20, are both in police custody.
On July 5, investigators said a 31-year-old man was shot on East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler street around 1:45 a.m. The victim later died at the hospital.
The Aurora Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Martin on July 10. He was arrested in September and charged with first degree murder.
Hetzel was arrested in Georgia on Monday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado. He faces a charge of accessory to first degree murder.
“We want to thank our law enforcement partners in Georgia for their work and our Major Crimes Detectives for their continued dedication to this case,” APD said in a news release on Tuesday.