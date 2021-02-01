SOUTH FORK, Colo. (CBS4) – The South Fork Police Department in Rio Grande County say a woman disappeared from a motel nearly a month ago. They are looking for 49-year-old Marlena Mizell.
Police say her boyfriend reported her as missing on Jan. 3, but she was last seen on Jan. 2 leaving the Rainbow Motel on Highway 160.
The motel manager says Mizell drove away in a blue Ford Focus hatchback with a Texas license plate with the plate number being NMK6052.
Investigators say the car’s front bumper was being held together with wire on the driver’s side, and the paint was chipped under the rear spoiler.
The South Fork Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Mizell. Please call the South Fork Police Department at 719 873-1040 with any information connected to this case.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now helping in the investigation.