DENVER (CBS4) – National Jewish Hospital hosted a large-scale vaccination event on Saturday. The hospital inoculated 1,000 more Coloradans who are 70 years and older in the parking lot near 13th Avenue and Albion Street.
All appointments were already booked for the event, but hospital officials say they plan to host more events, including on Sunday.
“We are reaching out to a randomized list of qualified patients individually by email to schedule appointments and will continue to do so as vaccine is available,” National Jewish stated on its website.
You do not have to be a National Jewish Health patient to get vaccinated, but you do need to make an appointment before the event.
- Reservations for upcoming vaccination events can be made online at https://registration.njhealth.org/appointments/vaccine.
- Appointments fill up quickly; people can sign up to be notified when more appointments become available at https://www.nationaljewish.org/patients-visitors/patient-info/important-updates/coronavirus-information-and-resources/covid-19-vaccines/sign-up-for-vaccine-information
