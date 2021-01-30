DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one of their patrol vehicles was hit Saturday near 14th Avenue and Delaware Street. Police say the suspect vehicle first hit a pedestrian near 14th Ave. and Broadway.
Copter4 flew over the scene.
Several emergency vehicles were at the scene. One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.
It’s not clear how badly they are hurt, nor is it clear if they are a police officer and or a citizen.
Police have not released information about the suspect vehicle.
#DPD is investigating 2 Hit & Run collisions. A pedestrian was struck @ 14th & Broadway. The vehicle also struck a staffed DPD patrol car that was parked @ 14th & Delaware. Parties are being medically evaluated. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Jor0WlT7Rs
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 30, 2021
Further details were not released.