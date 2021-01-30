ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado is set to expand vaccinations to more people says Gov. Jared Polis. Friday he announced vaccinations will be expanded to people ages 65-70, plus Pre-K-12 educators and people who work in licensed child care programs as of Feb. 8.

Educators will have to sign up for vaccinations through their employers.

That will start up as vaccinations continue for people older than 70 years old, with the governor saying those people will be called within the next two weeks and that there is enough supply for them.

The overlap he said was needed to ensure the vaccines received by the state are being used up each week. Polis also said the state’s estimates indicate frontline workers and Coloradans ages 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions will also be eligible to receive the vaccine starting close to March 5.

Colorado is now projecting people 60 years and up will also be able to start receiving the vaccine about the same time. There are still frustrations apparent though for people over 70 trying to get the vaccine.

The system has been challenged by the difficulty many older Coloradans have with online sign-ups or even lack of access. Phone lines have been clogged for hours as people wait for help in signing up.

“I have help from two daughters who are helping me,” said 90-year-old Lillian Pisciotta. “I think of all the people that don’t have anybody to help them.”

Pisciotta’s 66-year-old daughter, Cheryl Cowles, spent hours on the phone trying to get her mother signed up.

“It’s been challenging figuring out what I needed to call, and I know a lot of people are getting shots, but I haven’t had any luck,” said Cowles.

She was stymied by questions on the Denver Health website. Many asked questions about her mother’s finances in an apparent effort to verify identity.

“Please select the dollar amount range in which your auto loan or lease payment falls. How much is your loan, do you remember?” Cowles asked her mom. They weren’t able to get the questions correct so were unable to sign Pisciotta up.

Later in the evening, they held a family meeting with other family and attacked the problem again. Other family members working on the questions and on a different computer device were able to get Pisciotta through.

They were able to book an appointment at Denver Health Medical Center.

Seeing more appointments available, Cowles tried to get herself booked along with her mother. She succeeded.