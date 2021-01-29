DENVER (CBS4)– The Nolan Arenado trade rumors went from speculation to reality in a flash. On Friday morning, strong speculation began regarding a trade of the superstar between the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. By Friday evening, the deal was done. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reporting the Cardinals have agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from the Rockies.
The deal is pending approval from both the MLB and players’ union. The Rockies are sending significant cash as well, believe to be in the $50 million range. Arenado will be deferring money.
The deal is unlikely to be official until Monday. Arenado still needs to waive his no-trade clause and his opt-out after 2021 also needs to be addressed. It is expected that Arenado will keep his opt out after 2021, get an additional opt out after 2022 and retain his full no-trade clause