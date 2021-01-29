DENVER (CBS4/AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next month. Educators and people 65 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting on Feb. 8.
The announcement came Friday as the state updated its distribution plan to include these groups in “Phase 1b 2.” State officials say there are 408,000 people in this group, and the goal is to vaccinate 55% of them by March 5.
Gov. Polis said 34% of people 70 and older in Colorado have received their first dose — and 90% of front line workers have received both doses. Now experts say it is almost time to begin the next phase of vaccinations.
Officials hope to vaccinate everyone who is in a classroom with children within three weeks. Preschool through 12th grade teachers, childcare providers, bus drivers, safety workers and para professionals will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Adults 65 to 69 can schedule appointments through providers, and educators will get vaccines through their employers.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)