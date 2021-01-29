WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Dozens of families got a delicious, free meal delivered right to their doors on Thursday, thanks to an anonymous donor, a local restaurant and Denver police officers.
Here’s how it happened: an anonymous donor gave Grammy’s Italian Goodies in Wheat Ridge $2,000 — and asked the owners to make food for deserving families.
The owners contacted the Denver Police Department and asked them to determine who should get the meals. Police went one step further — they delivered the food on Thursday afternoon.
“There are still good people out there,” the restaurant owner said. “[The donor] helped my business and a lot of people.”
DPD Community Resource Officer John Avila said it was a good opportunity for officers to get out into the community and give people another perspective on policing.
“When we’re able to help people that are in need, especially with food resources, in the times that we’re in right now, they’re very grateful,” Avila said.
“It’s very helpful for us,” said one recipient of the food from Grammy’s.
Together, the donor, the restaurant and the police helped dozens of families.