ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man accused of starting four fires inside a Walmart store in Englewood on Thursday was taken into custody after allegedly running from officers and resisting arrest. Police say 43-year-old Darius Harper poured camping fuel in several aisles of the store at 601 Englewood Parkway and then ignited the fuel.
The suspect ran from the store but officers spotted him several blocks away, on the bike path near South Santa Fe Drive and West Dartmouth Avenue. They say ran from the officers and resisted arrest.
Harper was jailed at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on suspicion of 4th degree arson, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
There were approximately 135 customers and 40 employees in the store at the time of the fires. The fires quickly burned out, but caused damage to the tile floors, shelves, and merchandise. No one was hurt.