COVID In Colorado: More Than Half Of Long-Term Care Facilities In Danger Of ClosingPart of the proposed budget for the state could make the situation even worse for Colorado's long-term care facilities.

COVID In Colorado: Rapid On-Call List Puts People On Standby For Unused Vaccine DosesSCL Health isn't letting any COVIDs vaccines go to waste. They’ve started a rapid on-call list for unused doses at the end of each day.

Denver Emergency Operations Center Activated To Help Distribute COVID VaccinesAs Colorado anticipates an increase in COVID vaccines form the federal government, Denver is preparing for how best to distribute their share of doses and it includes activating their Emergency Operations Center.

Teachers, Staff Organize 'Walk In' At East High School To Urge Vaccines Before Return To In-Person LearningAbout two dozen teachers and other staff held a walk in at East High School on Thursday.

Uber Mask Argument Leads To Court Date For Breckenridge TouristA Breckenridge tourist is under investigation for harassment following two separate incidents. The first one was caught on the dash cam of an Uber driver.

500 Denver Business Can Apply For 5 Star Program TuesdayBeginning Tuesday, Denver business owners can apply for 5 Star certification, which will allow them to increase capacity.